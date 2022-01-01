Simon Cowell misses Britain's Got Talent auditions after positive Covid-19 test

Simon Cowell missed the Britain's Got Talent auditions on Thursday after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The show's impresario failed to turn up for filming alongside fellow BGT judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, and Amanda Holden in London, prompting speculation about his health.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed Cowell's absence was down to Covid-19 in a statement to MailOnline.

"Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19," the statement read.

The positive coronavirus result comes shortly after the music mogul broke his arm last month after falling off his electric bike near his London home. Cowell, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to hospital and fitted with a cast but released the same day.

"I'm OK. I'm feeling much better, thank you," the 62-year-old told MailOnline after the incident. "I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."

Britain's Got Talent was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, with broadcaster ITV citing logistics amid Covid-19 for the abandonment.

Ahead of this year's auditions, co-host Ant McPartlin broke down in tears on stage.

"Excuse me while I go and cry. We are so excited to be back. We were gutted to miss last year and not get to see you all," he explained to the crowd. "But we're back, raring to go and have one hell of a show for you."

Although Britain's Got Talent is filming, it is yet to receive a broadcast date.