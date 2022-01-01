Glasto bosses intend to expand stage for Diana Ross’ legends slot

Glastonbury bosses intend to expand the stage for Diana Ross' legend slot.



The 77-year-old star is set to take to the Pyramid Stage for the coveted legend slot at the music festival and bosses are reportedly thinking about making the stage bigger for the first time ever due to the expected popularity.



Organiser Emily Eavis told The Sun newspaper: "I can't think of anyone who won't go and see Diana Ross. We've been waiting a long time for this!"



The 'Chain Reaction' hitmaker was first announced to be performing at Glastonbury over two years ago but the festival has been delayed twice due to COVID-19.



Organiser Emily said at the time of her re-booking: "We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year."



The Worthy Farm festival is set to take place in June this year and the former Supremes singer will take to the stage in the Sunday teatime slot.



In a statement, organisers said: "We’re thrilled to confirm that Diana Ross is returning to the UK to give her much-anticipated performance in the legendary Sunday teatime slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022, on Sunday June 26th. With an extraordinary career in the spotlight that spans over five decades, the pop-culture icon will bring her timeless music, sparkle and glamour to Worthy Farm."



So far, the only other act confirmed to be appearing at the iconic event is 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish.



The 20-year-old popstar was named Best International Artist at the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard sent in a video message where she claimed she "can't wait" to take to the stage at Glastonbury later this year.



She said: "Thank you so much. I feel so lucky to be awarded this again, I don't feel deserving. I love you guys. I love my fans in the UK so much and I can't wait to come see you at Glastonbury!"