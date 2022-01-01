Avril Lavigne "still feels young" after 20 years in the music industry.

The 37-year-old star - who shot to fame as a teenager with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' -claimed that while it has been two decades since she started out , she doesn't feel any different to when she first started out and wants to make music her "whole life."

She said: "I don’t feel older, I feel the same the whole time I’ve been doing this. The crazy thing is I’ve been around for 20 years and I still feel young — the music keeps me that way. And I just want to make music my whole life."

The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker - who these days has teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to produce her latest album 'Love Sux' - then went on to explain that she had a "strict" but "stable" upbringing and "partied [her] a** off" as soon as she could in the early days of her career.

She told The Sun: "I was only 16 when I made my first record, and I left home and was living in hotels. Then I was 17 when I had success. It’s wild, as I’m just this girl from a little town in Canada and I feel so lucky to have such special songs that have lasted..

"I had a very stable upbringing and grew up in a Christian home and there were a lot of rules, as my parents were really strict.

“So the minute I left, I ate pizza every day, stayed up all night and partied my a** off. I wasn’t out of control or into drugs and I had a good work ethic and was well disciplined and did everything I needed to do — that balance was there."