Chris Young leads nominees for 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Chris Young is the one to beat at the upcoming 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

On Thursday, officials from the country music organisation announced the nominees for the 57th annual prizegiving, which is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 7 March.

The Man I Want to Be hitmaker garnered seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. He shares three of his nods with fellow artist and collaborator Kane Brown for their song Famous Friends.

Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton both received five nominations, while Miranda Lambert scored a record-making 16th Female Artist of the Year nod, as well as four other nominations.

Lambert, Stapleton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Carrie Underwood are to compete for Entertainer of the Year, and interestingly, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.

In addition, Hollywood star Blake Lively has received two nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version). This marks Lively's first ACM Award nomination and her first nomination at a music award show.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Entertainer of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year:

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year:

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year:

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year:

29: Written in Stone - Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A - Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends - Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year:

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends - Chris Young and Kane Brown

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year:

7 Summers - Morgan Wallen

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Knowing You - Kenny Chesney

Things A Man Oughta Know - Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year:

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Famous Friends - Chris Young and Kane Brown

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year:

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year:

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends - Chris Young and Kane Brown

Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde