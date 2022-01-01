Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West after he demands she apologise to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West after he threatened to pull out of Coachella unless she apologised to Travis Scott for seemingly shading him at a concert.



The Happier Than Ever singer stopped her recent concert in Atlanta to check a distressed fan was OK and help her receive an inhaler. Before she restarted the show, she told the audience, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going," which many people interpreted as shade towards Travis, who continued to perform during a crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival in November.



On Thursday, Kanye shared a screengrab of an article about the incident and threatened to pull out of Coachella Festival - which they are both headlining - unless she apologises to Travis.



"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," he wrote. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."



The 20-year-old singer has yet to apologise. However, she commented on Kanye's Instagram post and insisted her comments during the concert were not directed at Travis.



"Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan," Billie simply wrote. The rapper has yet to respond.



Billie, Kanye, and Harry Styles are set to headline the Coachella Festival in Indio, California on 15-17 and 22-24 April.