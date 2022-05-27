Liam Gallagher's upcoming single Moscow Rules features Ezra Koenig

Liam Gallagher has revealed Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig features on his upcoming tune, 'Moscow Rules'.



The former Oasis frontman has let slip that the US indie star - who played Rock en Seine festival on the same night the Britpop legends met their demise at the Paris festival in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between Liam and his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel - is among the musicians who contributed to his upcoming third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'.



Speaking on Jasper Leijdens'KINK IN TOUCH' podcast, Liam spilled: “Ezra plays some mad instruments on a song called 'Moscow Rules'."



The recently released lead single, 'Everything's Electric', was co-written by Dave Grohl, who the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker had hoped to work with on his 2019 LP 'Why Me? Why Not.'



He said of the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer: “We were meant to do something on 'Why Me? Why Not.' but it just didn’t happen. We’ve done gigs with them and we’ve hung out quite a bit.



“I think we got a good tune out of it.”



Dave, 53, also plays drums on the track.



The 49-year-old rocker admitted that the album has a lot of "mad" tunes for him.



'C’mon You Know' is set to be released on May 27, 2022, and follows his first solo record, 2017's ‘As You Were’, and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’



Liam is set for a huge 2022 as he will be performing at Knebworth on June 3 and June 4.



Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996. The mammoth shows were remembered in the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the 25th anniversary.



The 'River' singer is also headlining the Etihad Stadium - the home of Manchester City - on June 1, while he's just added a huge show at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27.