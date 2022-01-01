Big Feastival 2022: Anne-Marie, Human League and Stereophonics headlining Alex James' event

Anne-Marie, Stereophonics and The Human League are headlining Big Feastival 2022.



Blur legend Alex James is welcoming a host of huge acts to his Cotswolds farm over the August Bank Holiday weekend, including the likes of Sugababes, Basement Jaxx and Jake Bugg.



Alex said in a statement: "We've been busy building on last summer's sold out festival and our strongest line up yet will bookend what promises to be an unforgettable summer of celebration.



"This is just the tip of the iceberg - best to book camping now to avoid disappointment. Roll on August Bank Holiday Weekend."



Taking place from August 26 to 28, the Friday night will see 'Don't You Want Me' stars The Human Leage at the top of the bill.



'Don't Play' hitmaker Anne-Marie will close the Saturday, while 'Dakota' rockers Stereophonics while end the weekend on a high as they headline the Sunday.



They'll also be joined by R&B legend Gabrielle, with rising stars Lola Young and Sam Ryder announced alongside The Futureheads, The Sherlocks, The Lottery Winners and Alfie Templeman.



Meanwhile, 'Parklife' hitmaker Alex previously insisted he doesn’t miss being in the band any more than he yearns for other moments from his past.



Speaking before last year's festival, he said: “It’s just missing being young. I miss being nine years old, waiting for Father Christmas. I miss being 11, riding my bike down a hill.



"And being in a band does give you a second act problem. How old were Led Zeppelin when they wrote ‘Stairway To Heaven’?



"Now, if I can bring music to the farm once a year and get on stage with Nile Rodgers, I’ll be happy.”



For full information on the programme and to purchase tickets, visit www.thebigfeastival.com.