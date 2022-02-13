Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg is now the new owner of Death Row Records.

The hip-hop legend shot to fame after appearing on Dr. Dre's acclaimed 1992 'The Chronic', released on the legendary record label, and was signed himself and went on to put out his debut album, 'Doggystyle', a year later.

Snoop - whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr - acquired the company from MNRK Music Group for an undisclosed sum.

The 50-year-old rap megastar said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Death Row - which was also the home of the likes of the late Tupac Shakur and Nate Dogg - filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was sold in 2012, after founder Suge Knight faced serious financial and legal issues.

The 56-year-old former music executive is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal 2015 hit-and-run.

Snoop had previously expressed his desire to own Death Row when he was made executive creative and strategic consultant in 2021.

He said in November: “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands.

“I should be running that s***. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.”

This weekend, Snoop will reunite with Dre for their 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance.

The pair will be joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the NFL showpiece on February 13, 2022 at the ?SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

It's the first time in the history of the halftime performance slot that five music stars will perform together.

Dre, 56, was instrumental in launching the career of Eminem, 49, having signed the 'Lose Yourself' rapper in 1998.

The studio wizard and music mogul has also overseen and produced tracks for 34-year-old Kendrick.