Kanye West pleads to be reunited with family in response to Kim Kardashian photoshoot

Kanye West has publicly pleaded to be reunited with his family in response to a photoshoot of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their children.



On Wednesday, editors at U.S. Vogue published a cover interview with the Skims founder and it was accompanied by photographs of the estranged couple's four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.



The Stronger rapper responded by sharing a screengrab of the photoshoot on Instagram and writing in the caption, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."



West, who is currently dating actress Julia Fox, has repeatedly urged Kardashian to take him back since she filed for divorce last February.



During her interview with Vogue, the reality star wondered if her decision to put herself first caused the split.



"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she explained. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."



The 41-year-old also reflected on her approach to co-parenting with the rapper.



"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," the TV personality explained.



Kardashian gave the interview in January before she became involved in a public back and forth with her ex on social media after he spoke out against North having a TikTok account. She responded to his post by writing, "Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," before insisting she wanted to keep family matters private.