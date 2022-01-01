Florida Georgia Line 'taking a break' after tour

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be "taking a break" following their upcoming tour.



The country music duo founded the group in 2010 and are set to release its fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on 12 February.



However, in an interview with People, Hubbard confirmed Florida Georgia Line will be going on hiatus.



"I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," he told the outlet, while Kelley explained: "We're not going our separate ways. Taking a break from recording our music. We're being artists. We love creating. And so, a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we're both doing that with our music."



In addition, Hubbard noted that he and Kelley are very much looking forward to their upcoming 12 shows and festival gigs, which they will use to "celebrate" Florida Georgia Line's biggest hits.



"We're excited," he added.