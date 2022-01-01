Ed Sheeran confirms imminent release of Taylor Swift collaboration

Ed Sheeran is releasing a new collaboration with Taylor Swift on Friday.



The superstar duet has been rumoured for a while, with fans speculating it may be a remix of Ed's track The Joker and the Queen from his latest album = (Equals).



Attending the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, Ed confirmed that he and Taylor have teamed up once again and fans won't have long to wait to hear the results, with him telling LADbible his new song "comes out Friday and it's with Taylor Swift".



The British star declined to reveal any further details about his new release.



Taylor is listed on The Joker and the Queen's song credits for the official lyric video on YouTube. The pair have also dropped hints they might be teaming up by including subtle references to each other in music videos.



This marks the fourth collaboration between the longtime friends - Ed previously co-wrote and featured on Taylor's songs Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Run. The latter was released as a "From the Vault" track on her re-released Red album in November.



Ed took home the Songwriter of the Year prize at Tuesday's BRITs - but lost out on the Album of the Year award to Adele. Taylor was beaten by Billie Eilish for the International Artist of the Year trophy.