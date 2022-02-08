'I will offer him anything': Aitch begs Liam Gallagher to feature on his track

Aitch is desperate for Liam Gallagher to feature on his album.

The 'Rain' rapper had already offered fellow Mancunian Liam £7 million to record a spoken-word piece for him.

He tweeted in December: "I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album @liamgallagher."

And he was hoping to bump into the former Oasis frontman at Tuesday night's BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard (08.02.22) in London, where he admitted he would offer him "anything" he wants as he pleaded for Liam to work with him.

Speaking to red carpet co-hosts Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose in a clip shared on the official BRITs YouTube channel, Aitch said: "I'm searching for him."

Munya then said: "Imagine I am Liam, what are you going to say?"

To which the 22-year-old star replied: "Please do it, mate. I know you've seen the tweet, you can have anything you want. My watch, my trainers, anything."

The 'Wonderwall' star has yet to respond to the offer on the micro-blogging site.

However, the comment saw Aitch receive some hate from one follower who offered to pay him £6 to quit music.

Aitch - whose real name is Harrison Armstrong - quipped back: "I'll send you my bank details now."

The star has made no secret of his dream to collaborate with the 49-year-old 'Everything's Electric' singer.

He said previously: "I wanna do a song with Liam, man."

And he'd settle for just a clip of the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker delivering a one-liner.

When asked if his team has approached Liam, he said in the 2020 interview: "I don't think so. We will have to do something. Even if it's just a skit for my album, just him saying something, I just need something."

The BRITs-nominated artist has already appeared on hits with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and AJ Tracey.

