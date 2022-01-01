Heart legend Ann Wilson unveils new solo LP Fierce Bliss

Heart's Ann Wilson has shared the new single, 'Greed', taken from her upcoming solo LP 'Fierce Bliss'.



The 71-year-old rock legend - who shot to fame as the lead singer of the 'Barracuda' group alongside her younger sister, Nancy Wilson, 67, in the mid-70s - is back with the feisty new anthem, which she wrote out of anger.



Speaking of the track, she said: "'Greed’ is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE.



“Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”



Ann added: "I think people who claim to have made every decision from a root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, is lying. I think everybody who ventures into especially the music industry hoping for a career with big success, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry.”



Along with new songs, the musician has recorded a cover of Queen classic 'Love of My Life' featuring country star Vince Gill, and Jeff Buckley's 'Forget Her'. Gov't Mule's Warren Hayes also contributed.



On how the LP came about, Ann explained: “I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life.



“I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while. We’d written a couple songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had 11 cool songs that I really liked.”



Reflecting on still making music in her 70s, Ann added: “I think that for someone who’s been through as much as I have, and has lived to tell the tales, it’s OK to share my experiences.



“I’ve heard from a lot of younger musicians and listeners, too, who have thanked me for staying around and for just keeping upright, just making it through, making the concessions once but not twice, and being able to live through it all with dignity.”



Ann's last album was 2018's 'Immortal', a covers record paying tribute to her influences.



The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will hit the road for the 'An Evening with Ann Wilson of Heart and The Amazing Dawg's' tour of the US later this month, with the run kicking off on February 19 at Family Gras in Metairie, Los Angeles.



'Fierce Bliss' is released on April 29.



Head to annwilson.com/tour for the full tour dates and tickets.







Ann Wilson's 'Fierce Bliss' track-listing:



1. 'Greed'



2. 'Black Wing'



3. 'Bridge of Sighs'



4. 'Fighten for Life'



5. 'Love of My Life' (feat. Vince Gill)



6. 'Missionary Man'



7. 'Gladiator'



8. 'Forget Her'



9. 'A Moment in Heaven'



10. 'Angel’s Blues'



11. 'As the World Turns'