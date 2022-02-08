Anne-Marie hilariously reacts to Twitter account for her ankle after BRITs stage fall

Anne-Marie finds it hilarious that a Twitter page for her ankle has been created following her fall at the BRIT Awards.

The 'Problem' singer was performing 'Don't Play' with KSI and Digital Farm Animals at Tuesday night's (08.02.22) ceremony at London's The O2 when she lost her footing and tripped over, but the pop star wowed viewers as she picked herself up and carried on singing despite taking a tumble.

However, she saw the funny side and tweeted: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Soon after the incident, the account with the Twitter handle @Annemariesankle started poking fun at the 30-year-old singer.

One tweet read: "Wow. Bit shaken up but I’m ok. Bit bruised but with a bit of ice should be fine xxx."

And the 'Ciao Aidos' hitmaker re-tweeted the post and wrote: "I AM DEAD."

Her fall in front of the nation also saw opticians Specsavers get in on the action and offer Anne-Marie a free eyesight check.

They wrote: “Your next visit’s on us x.”

And she jokingly replied: “I’ll be in touch."

Anne-Marie's BRITs fall comes after Madonna was famously pulled backward off stage by a cape at the 2015 ceremony.

In 2017, meanwhile, Katy Perry performed 'Chained to the Rhythm' with dancers dressed as houses and one took a nasty fall off the stage.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard was full of unexpected moments.

The show kicked off with Ed Sheeran performing a metalcore rendition of 'Bad Habits' with rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Fans were amazed by the surprise performance, with one viewer tweeting: "ed sheeran und oliver sykes opening the brits singing bad habits is not how i saw tonight going but here we are and it’s lit (sic)"

Another quipped: "Did anyone else have Oli Sykes screaming with Ed Sheeran at the Brits on the 2022 bingo card?"

The biggest prize of the night went to Adele, with the star taking home the 2022 Artist of the Year with YouTube Shorts prize.

The 33-year-old superstar - who performed 'I Drink Wine' - added Song of the Year for 'Easy On Me' and Album of the Year for '30' to her growing collection of BRITs statuettes.