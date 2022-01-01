Jennifer Lopez was 'puzzled' by Barbra Streisand during first meeting

Jennifer Lopez has recalled how she was "puzzled" by Barbra Streisand during their first meeting.

As part of a video for Rolling Stone titled The First Time, the Get Right hitmaker was asked whether she has ever met one of her "personal idols".

Jennifer went on to recount how she was introduced to Barbra at one of Hollywood agent Ed Limato's Oscars parties in the early 2000s.

"(Ed) used to throw a big party every year the night before the Oscars, it was called The Night Before party. Everybody used to go. This was 2002, 2003 so I went with Ben (Affleck) and I met Barbra Streisand for the first time. She came up to me and I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm such a huge fan.' And she goes, 'How do you do it?' And I go, 'Do what?' she goes, 'Be so famous?' I was like, 'What?' I was really puzzled by her questions. I was like, 'You're Barbra Streisand.' And she was like, 'I don't like all the (attention). I have terrible stage fright.' She was telling me all these things. I was really surprised. I never thought of her that way. It really stayed with me."

Jennifer also divulged that Barbra asked her about the pink diamond ring Ben gave her when they were engaged between 2002 and 2004.

"She was obsessed with diamonds. She was everything I thought she would be," the 52-year-old smiled.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship last year.