Beyoncé lands first Oscar nomination

Beyoncé is a first-time Oscar nominee.

On Tuesday, Academy Awards officials announced that the Formation hitmaker had received a nod in the Best Original Song category for Be Alive, which she co-wrote with Dixson for the 2021 biopic King Richard.

The film delves into the life of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, and received nominations in five other categories including Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith.

In addition, Billie Eilish has also landed her first Oscar nomination. The 20-year-old scored a nomination for Best Original Song for James Bond film No Time To Die alongside her brother Finneas.

"Words cannot describe how honoured and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song No Time To Die. It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true," the pair said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognised for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognised today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."

And after the announcement, Lin-Manuel Miranda is one step closer to attaining an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, also known as EGOT. He garnered a Best Original Song nomination for the tune Dos Oruguitas, which features in the new Disney movie Encanto. The Hamilton creator already has three Tony Awards, three Grammys, and two Emmys.

The 2022 Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.