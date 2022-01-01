Adele sparks engagement rumours at BRIT Awards

Adele sparked speculation that she's engaged to Rich Paul when she stepped out at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday.

The British singer rocked a custom black velvet Armani Privé gown with a dotted tulle neckline as she attended her first red-carpet event since returning to the limelight last year.

As she hit the red carpet outside London's O2 Arena, all eyes were on the huge pear-shaped diamond sparkler on her ring finger, leading many to speculate that she had accepted Rich's proposal.

A representative from jeweller Lorraine Schwartz confirmed to People that the ring and Adele's drop diamond earrings were from the designer's collection.

The Rolling in the Deep singer also wore the sparkler as she performed I Drink Wine and when she collected her awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

She has yet to comment on the speculation.

Adele and sports agent Rich have been dating since last spring and went Instagram official in September. It was recently rumoured that their relationship was on the rocks, but she dispelled this speculation by writing, "Rich sends his love" at the end of a recent Instagram caption.

The 33-year-old dedicated the award for her album 30, which is about her divorce from Simon Konecki, to her ex-husband and their son Angelo.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, his dad," she said. "I'm very proud of sticking to my guns and putting out an album that's so personal to me."

The ceremony marked Adele's first public appearance since she scrapped her Las Vegas residency last month. She has postponed the concert series indefinitely as numerous production delays meant the show wasn't ready in time.