Lady Gaga congratulates hairstylist on Oscar nomination following Best Actress snub

Lady Gaga gracefully congratulated her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras on his Oscar nomination after she was snubbed for Best Actress.

The singer was widely expected to receive a nomination for her performance in House of Gucci when the shortlist was announced on Tuesday as she had been recognised by every other major awards body.

However, Gaga and the movie as a whole were snubbed, with Ridley Scott's crime drama only receiving one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Aspiras.

Rather than addressing her snub, Gaga graciously took to Instagram to congratulate her longtime hairstylist for his nomination.

"I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I've worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci," she wrote. "Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation.

"He's a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I'm rooting for you."

She went on to praise the rest of this year's Oscar nominees for their hard work and dedication and giving performances that are "a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time".

"You all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year," she concluded. "Congratulations my friends. Bravo!"

The Best Actress race is a competition between Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers). The winner will be announced on 27 March.