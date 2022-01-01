Adele takes home three awards at the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard

Adele triumphed at the BRIT Awards 2022, taking home three major awards in total.

The 33-year-old was nominated alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran in the first year that the awards category had been made gender neutral and admitted she "wasn't expecting [it] at all", having already won Song of the Year for 'Easy On Me' and going on to win Album of the Year for '30.'

She said: "I really wasn't expecting this one at all. I want to say a massive congratulations to [Best Newcomer] Little Simz. Dave, Ed [Sheeran] Sam[Fender] I'm so proud to be in your company. I love being an artist. I can't believe its my job. England, the UK, we have so many incredible young artists coming up.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker - who had performed her winning song as a comeback performance earlier in the night - then went on to acknowledge the BRIT Award's decision to neutralise the gender categories, claiming that while she "understands" why the change was made, she still "loves" being a woman.

She continued: "I understand why this has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us."

Other big winners of the night include 'Bad Habits' hitmaker Ed Sheeran who - after the opening the show with a performance of the pop hit - took home the gong for Songwriter of the Year and Dua Lipa who was named Best Pop/R&B Act, after previously taking home two accolades in last year's ceremony.

The 'Levitating' hitmaker is performing in Los Angeles so couldn't accept the award in person, but sent in a video message thanking her fans.

She said: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe I won Best Pop at the BRITs. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m sorry I can’t be there but I’m about to open in Los Angeles. Love to you all."

American superstar Billie Eilish was awarded International Artist of the Year and also sent in a video message where she claimed she "can't wait" to take to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury later this year

She said: "Thank you so much. I feel so lucky to be awarded this again, I don't feel deserving. I love you guys. I love my fans in the UK so much and I can't wait to come see you at Glastonbury!"

Other big wins of the night included Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the Best International Song award for her hit 'Good 4 U' and Holly Humberstone who received the BRIT Rising Star award.

A full list of winners is as follows:

Song of The Year - Adele ‘Easy On Me’

In association with Mastercard

International Song Of The Year - Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’

Pop/R&B Act - Dua Lipa

Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fende

Dance Act - Becky Hill

Group - Wolf Alice

International Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist - Little Simz

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Dave

International Group - Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Artist Of The Year - Adele

In association with YouTube Shorts

Songwriter Of The Year - Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album Of The Year - Adele ‘30’

Rising Star - Holly Humberstone

In association with BBC Radio 1

Producer of the Year - Inflo