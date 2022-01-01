NEWS Billie Eilish named International Artist of the Year at BRITS Newsdesk Share with :





The BRIT Awards with Mastercard took place this evening at a sold-out O2 arena full of fans, artists and industry guests in celebration of the achievements of British and international artists over the last 12 months. The 42nd BRITs ceremony was broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub and streamed on YouTube for non-UK viewers, with a total of 13 awards presented throughout the evening alongside an all British line-up of spectacular performances, all live from inside the arena.



Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the 2.5 hour show kicked off with a spectacular theatrical performance from Ed Sheeran with a new version of ‘Bad Habits’, for which he was joined by special guests Bring Me The Horizon.



With medleys and music legends at the heart of the BRITs on-stage performances, Anne-Marie and KSI along with Digital Farm Animals delivered a show-stopping three song set whilst rock royalty Liam Gallagher braved a helicopter to the O2 arena to perform his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’.



The 2022 BRIT Awards was truly Adele’s night. Welcoming this extraordinary artist back onto the stage for an elegant, stripped-back performance of her power-ballad ‘I Drink Wine’; the stage that has seen her unparalleled career soar and pop music history made, The BRITs honoured the London-born global phenomenon with three awards on the night, bringing Adele’s complete tally of BRIT trophies to 12 since winning the first ever Rising Star award in 2008. Adele was presented with the prestigious Mastercard Album of the Year for the third time, having won for her previous two albums in 2012 and 2016 - the only solo artist in BRITs history to have won this award three times. Adele also became the first ever recipient of the BRITs’ inaugural Artist of the Year award, with her third victory claimed with the win for Song of the Year for ‘Easy On Me’.



The International counterparts to these new categories similarly saw two unbeatable global artists celebrated; with Billie Eilish picking up International Artist of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo presented with International Song of the Year for ‘Good 4 U’ - the biggest selling international single of the year in the UK. International Group went to Silk Sonic - the collaborative superduo consisting of US artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.



Making her BRITs debut both on stage with an electrifying two-song performance, and in this year’s shortlists, Little Simz was presented with Best New Artist, beating off competition from Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes and Self Esteem. She was joined on stage by actress Emma Corrin. The Mercury Prize winning London band Wolf Alice won Best Group, the second year they had been nominated in this category.



The 2022 BRITs Rising Star shortlist saw three incredible female artists compete for the coveted prize, as chosen by critics and heads of music to identify the future stars of British music. Winner Holly Humberstone got to perform to her biggest audience yet with a rendition of her new single ‘London is Lonely', and was introduced on stage by last year’s Rising Star recipient, Griff.



The BRITs in 2022 saw a number of changes to awards categories in order to create even more opportunities for artists to be recognised. The recipient of the BRITs’ first ever Songwriter of the Year award tonight went to Ed Sheeran, a true superstar that continues to break world records, commands huge collaborations, and has remained at the very top of his game. Alongside his opening performance, Ed performed a second number, ‘The Joker and The Queen’ later in the show.



Four new genre awards were launched this year, with a public vote by fans determining the overall winner in each of the new categories. Powered by TikTok in a first for both the app and the BRITs, millions of votes were cast in total over the two-week voting period. Having picked up two awards last year, Dua Lipa, was awarded with Pop/R&B Act, and having received her first ever BRIT nominations this year Becky Hill was awarded Dance Act. Alternative/Rock Act went to Sam Fender (bringing his UK record label Polydor’s tally of trophies up to 5), who later in the show went on to wow the audience with a performance of his Top Ten hit single ‘Seventeen Going Under.’ British rap royalty Dave was presented with the award for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act by Arsenal legends Ian Wright and Bukayo Saka, and closed the ceremony with a triumphant performance of ‘In The Fire’, where he was joined by fellow rappers Ghetts, Giggs, Fredo, Konyikeh and Meekz.



Last month, the BRITs Producer of the Year award winner was announced as Inflo, in recognition of his work with BRIT winners Adele and Little Simz, along with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT.



Presenters on the night included Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid, Brian Cox, Vicky McClure, Jodie Whittaker, Mo Farah, Tom Daley and Ronnie Wood.



The BRITs’ first ever NFT collection will be available from tomorrow (Wednesday 9th) at 9am in celebration of this year’s BRIT Awards winners. In partnership with eco-friendly NFT platform Serenade and designed by West Midlands-born digital artist MRE, fans will get the opportunity to own a piece of music history through purchasing one of the limited edition NFTs which cost just £10 each, with all proceeds going to The BRIT Trust. For details go to brits.serenade.co.



The BRITs 2022 was chaired by Tom March (Co-President Polydor UK) who oversaw the BRITs creative team which included set and stage design by Block9, BRITs TV Executive Producer Sally Wood and BRITs TV Director Phil Heyes.



Mastercard returned as headline partner for the 24th year having supported The BRITs for over two decades, bringing cardholders closer to music through a range of Priceless BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard continued to sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard for the second time and is proud to carry on connecting people to priceless possibilities.



YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and has been bringing fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world were able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and can now watch the performances on demand afterwards. In an exciting first, fans were also able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listening to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music. YouTube Shorts sponsors the 2022 Artist of the Year award.



And The Winners Are…. (in order presented on the night)



Song of The Year - Adele ‘Easy On Me’

In association with Mastercard

Presented by: Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham & Brett Goldstein



International Song Of The Year - Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’

Presented by: Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox



Pop/R&B Act - Dua Lipa

Presented by: Lando Norris and Jaime Winstone



Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fender

Presented by: Ronnie Wood



Dance Act - Becky Hill

Presented by: Pete Tong and David Guetta



Group - Wolf Alice

Presented by: Måneskin



International Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Presented by: Vicky McClure and Jodie Whittaker



Best New Artist - Little Simz

Presented by: Tom Daley & Celeste



Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Dave

Presented by: Ian Wright & Bukayo Saka



International Group - Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Presented by: Clara Amfo



Artist Of The Year - Adele

In association with YouTube Shorts

Presented by: Mo Farah



Songwriter Of The Year - Ed Sheeran

Presented by: Brian Cox



Mastercard Album Of The Year - Adele ‘30’

Presented by: Idris Elba



Rising Star - Holly Humberstone

In association with BBC Radio 1



Producer of the Year - Inflo