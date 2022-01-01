NEWS

Adele dominates 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele swept the board at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker took home the night's big awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Easy on Me, and Album of the Year for 30.

During her final acceptance speech, Adele dedicated her prize to her son Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, his dad," she said. "I'm very proud of sticking to my guns and putting out an album that's so personal to me."

The singer had taken to the stage earlier in the evening to perform her song I Drink Wine. Ed Sheeran also teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a new twist on his single Bad Habits, The Crown star Emma Corrin made a surprise appearance to deliver a spoken word verse during Little Simz's performance, and Anne-Marie fell down a couple of steps but swiftly recovered during her medley.

Meanwhile, Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year, Billie Eilish was crowned International Artist of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo won International Song of the Year for Good 4 U.

The 2022 BRIT Awards were hosted by Mo Gilligan from London's O2 Arena.



The full list of winners is as follows:



Album of the Year: Adele - 30

Artist of the Year: Adele

Best Group: Wolf Alice

Song of the Year: Adele - Easy on Me

Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran

International Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic

Best International Song: Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

Best Pop/R&B Act: Dua Lipa

Best Dance Act: Becky Hill

Best New Artist: Little Simz

Best Rock/Alternative Act: Sam Fender

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Dave

Rising Star: Holly Humberstone

British Producer of the Year: Inflo

