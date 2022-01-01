Adele dominates 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele swept the board at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.



The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker took home the night's big awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Easy on Me, and Album of the Year for 30.



During her final acceptance speech, Adele dedicated her prize to her son Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki.



"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, his dad," she said. "I'm very proud of sticking to my guns and putting out an album that's so personal to me."



The singer had taken to the stage earlier in the evening to perform her song I Drink Wine. Ed Sheeran also teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a new twist on his single Bad Habits, The Crown star Emma Corrin made a surprise appearance to deliver a spoken word verse during Little Simz's performance, and Anne-Marie fell down a couple of steps but swiftly recovered during her medley.



Meanwhile, Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year, Billie Eilish was crowned International Artist of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo won International Song of the Year for Good 4 U.



The 2022 BRIT Awards were hosted by Mo Gilligan from London's O2 Arena.







The full list of winners is as follows:







Album of the Year: Adele - 30



Artist of the Year: Adele



Best Group: Wolf Alice



Song of the Year: Adele - Easy on Me



Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran



International Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish



International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic



Best International Song: Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U



Best Pop/R&B Act: Dua Lipa



Best Dance Act: Becky Hill



Best New Artist: Little Simz



Best Rock/Alternative Act: Sam Fender



Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Dave



Rising Star: Holly Humberstone



British Producer of the Year: Inflo