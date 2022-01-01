NEWS Avril Lavigne: 'If I'm going to rely on anyone in this world, it's going to be me' Newsdesk Share with :





Avril Lavigne is the latest cover star of FAULT Magazine! In the accompanying interview, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee, singer, songwriter, designer and philanthropist talks self-reliance, making a fully alt-rock album, 20 years in the music industry and inspiring a new generation of artists and fans.



On her upcoming album, coming 25th February:

“This album is more of a rock alternative album and the first time I've made a record that's rock all the way through”



On title track ‘Love Sux’:

“Each track speaks to a very different side of me and with 'Love Sux', it's all about love gone wrong but delivered in a sassy, fun and light-hearted way. I made it for myself but I also wanted it to be empowering to the listeners when they're experiencing it”



On self-reliance:

“Yes, love is hard and relationships are not easy. It's not easy for anybody and I've now lived long enough to realize that I need to prioritize myself and take care of myself. I went through a phase where I was like "I'm gonna be independent and have time on my own for a minute"...And it really didn't last that long! But when I started the album, I was definitely in the mindset of "if I'm going to rely on anyone in this world, it's going to be me.”



On the 20-year journey of ‘Avril Lavigne’:

“I look at all my albums like a journey into my story over the last 20 years. I've been writing music from when I was a teen, to a young adult and this one is my story today as a woman.”



On inspiring a new generation:

“It's crazy to see my music still resonating with people from a new generation it's inspiring and it keeps me motivated. I still feel the need to do everything as great as I can and take everything I do seriously. It's just such a unique experience that I get to go through and it's great when new artists come up to me and say they love my older work.”



On her Libra tendencies!:

“I change my mind a lot. I think that has something to do with being a Libra. Everyone that works with me makes fun of me because of it but on the other hand, it keeps everyone on their toes...I'm very exciting.”