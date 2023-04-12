Avril Lavigne pushes UK and European tour back until 2023

Avril Lavigne has pushed back her UK and European tour to 2023.

The 'Bite Me' star was originally set to play the shows in 2020 and postponed the run to 2021, before moving them again to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for fans, they have a longer wait on their hands, as the 37-year-old pop-punk icon has been forced to reschedule the run for the third time due to "travel and venue restrictions from country to country" making it "impossible" to go ahead as planned.

In a lengthy statement, the 'Nobody's Home' singer wrote: "To my fans in Europe and the U.K., I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my U.K. and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen."

Avril concluded "It's not an easy decision, but it's one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait."

The European leg will now commence in Paris on April 12, 2023

The new UK dates will kick off in Manchester on May 6, with three nights at London's on May 7, 9 and 10, 2023.

Avril releases her eagerly-awaited seventh studio album, 'Love Sux', on February 25 via Travis Barker's DTA Records.