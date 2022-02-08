PinkPantheress set for virtual BRIT Awards Roblox gig

PinkPantheress will perform a virtual concert in Roblox for the BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2022.



The 'Just For Me' hitmaker jumped at the chance to combine her love of music and gaming for the special set as an avatar.



The 21-year-old star said: “I’m so glad I got to do a performance for the Roblox and BRITs families.



“As someone that loves video games and escaping into my own virtual world, I’m hoping I took everyone on an experience.”



The BRITs also announced the first-ever VIP Party, kicking off tonight (08.02.22) and running until February 14.



It will include virtual meet-and-greets with nominated artists and winners.



The night after the main ceremony - which airs on ITV and YouTube live from London's The O2 arena - highlights will be shown on Roblox and on February 11 at 5pm GMT (9am PT), the PinkPantheress concert will premiere.



Luke Ferrar, Innovation Director, Polydor Records and Co-Chair of the BRITs Digital Committee, commented: “When planning the BRITs 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox.



“What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive BRITs experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It’s fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it. Very proud to have the BRITs enter this space in this way for the first time.”



It comes after David Guetta's digital-likeness played a 45-minute set on Roblox.



The superstar DJ said: “Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world.



“We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”



Ed Sheeran, Adele, Liam Gallagher, Grime star Dave, Rising Star-winner Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, and Little Simz are among the performers for the BRITs.



The show will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.



Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.



YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.



Head to www.roblox.com/BRITs to sign up.