Ed Sheeran to set BRITs stage alight with 'explosive' performance

Ed Sheeran is to set the BRITs stage alight with the "most explosive" opening in the history of the awards.

The 30-year-old flame-haired pop megastar will kick off the ceremony at London's The O2 on Tuesday night (08.02.22) with a performance of epic proportions, with pyrotechnics, lasers, aerial performers, and even a contortionist joining Ed and his special guests on stage.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ed will make one of the most explosive openings in BRIT Awards history, with the help of some special guests.

“He wanted to make sure he returned to Britain’s biggest stage with a bang following the pandemic and no expense has been spared.

“Set between two electricity pylons moulded into the shape of the iconic Brit statuette, the stage will be littered with fire burning from waste paper bins and there will be a laser spectacular.

“Fire marshals have been posted everywhere backstage.

“Loads of amazingly talented dancers have been putting in the hours to rehearse for it because all of the pyrotechnics mean that one wrong move could result in disaster.

“Ed will also pay homage to London with a projection showing the city’s skyline, but with a dystopian edge with barbed wire and discarded shopping trolleys used as props. It will be unforgettable.”

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is nominated for a slew of prizes, including Album of the Year for '=' and Artist of the Year.

The lineup also boasts the likes of Adele, Liam Gallagher, Grime star Dave, Rising Star-winner Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, and Little Simz.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to present 'The BRIT Awards Red Carpet' broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.