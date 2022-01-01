Britney Spears hits back at online trolls with workout video

Britney Spears has hit out at online trolls by sharing a "sweaty" workout video.

The popstar took to Instagram on Monday to re-post a clip showing her exercising on the treadmill and lifting weights while sporting tiny black shorts and a yellow sports bra. The remix of her 2003 song Toxic and Ginuwine's Pony serves as the soundtrack.

In the accompanying caption, Britney brushed off negative comments about the original video.

"So I wanted to repost this because damn !!! Y'all comments are so NICE. I might as well serve up another round of this video with my voice on it ... I mean why not ???" she asked. "So as I repost this and get laughed at by most and criticized again for sweating and not looking perfect."

Britney then appeared to reference her issues with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The siblings have been embroiled in a public feud in recent weeks, with the singer threatening legal action against Jamie Lynn over statements she made in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

"I might gain some empathy for myself and say the THE THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID .... First, F**K YOU and what's with the BIG LETTER TALK ??? YOU THINK YOU'RE IMPORTANT !!! AGAIN F**K YOU ... And if that's too offensive, take it with a grain of salt and sprinkle it over you're a**es because you people are so cruel you might need some cleansing !!!! Pssss KEEP SMILING," she wrote.

Jamie Lynn has not yet responded to Britney's latest claims.