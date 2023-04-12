Avril Lavigne postpones Europe tour dates due to Covid-19 pandemic

Avril Lavigne has postponed her upcoming Europe and U.K. tour dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Complicated hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had made the "difficult decision" to push back her planned trek to 2023.

"To my fans in Europe and the U.K., I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my U.K. and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen," she wrote. "It's not an easy decision, but it's one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait."

Avril's seventh studio album, Love Sux, is set to be released on 25 February.

The tour is now set to kick off in Paris on 12 April 2023 and wrap up in London on 10 May.