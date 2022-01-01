NEWS Bastille look set to score third UK Number 1 album with 'Give Me The Future' Newsdesk Share with :





Give Me The Future by Bastille could become Dan Smith and co.’s third UK Number 1 album this week, as it leads an all-new midweek Top 5.



More than doubling the weekend chart sales of its closest competition, Bastille’s fourth studio album is flying ahead on physical copies. The band previously hit Number 1 with debut album Bad Blood (2014) and Wild World (2016). View Bastille’s Official Charts history in full here.



In the Number 2 position, The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits collection Charmed Life could become Neil Hannon’s fifth UK Top 10 record, as well as his highest-charting album ever on the UK Official Chart. Read more about The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits record here.



Cambridgeshire rock band Black Country, New Road are also looking to gain their highest UK chart peak to date with second album Ants From Up There on course to debut at Number 3, while nu-metal outfit Korn’s 14th album Requiem eyes a new entry of Number 4.



Rounding off the midweek Top 5 is US indie-rock singer-songwriter Mitski with her sixth record Laurel Hell (5). Released after a four year hiatus, the collection could become her first ever UK Top 10.



Carpe Diem, the 23rd studio album by English heavy metal band Saxon, could be our final new entry in the Top 10, currently pacing for a Number 7 debut.



Elsewhere, following the release of a special-edition blue vinyl, Dave’s influential debut album Psychodrama vaults 54 slots up to Number 13. It previously peaked at Number 1 in 2019, also winning that year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize.



Following its 45th anniversary on February 4, Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours flies 15 places midweek to Number 14.



At Number 17 in the Official Albums Chart Update, Billy Bragg’s 2021 album The Million Things That Never Happened gets a boost from its vinyl release, on its way to out-peaking its original Number 44 result from last year. Welsh musician Cate Le Bon could earn her first UK Top 40 entry this week with new album Pompeii (24), while James Blunt’s The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) rockets 37 places to Number 27 following his Wembley Arena gig on February 5.



Finally, noted DJ Pete Tong’s collaborative Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics is heading for a Number 30 debut. If it holds on it will mark Pete Tong’s fourth Top 40 album.