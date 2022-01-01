NEWS ArrDee and Aitch heading for War as they eye highest new entry on Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



ArrDee and Aitch are well and truly heading for War as their dramatic collaboration enters the battle to become the highest new entry on next week’s Official Singles Chart. Currently, the track is expected to debut at Number 3 – becoming ArrDee’s 4th UK Top 10 single and Aitch’s 6th.



But could it go even further? Current chart-topper We Don’t Talk About Bruno is so far on-track to make it a full month at Number 1 in the UK, but ArrDee and Aitch could represent a real challenge for the Encanto cast this week.



Liam Gallagher could also net his first-ever UK Top 10 solo single next week. Everything’s Electric, taken from Liam’s upcoming album C’mon You Know and featuring Dave Grohl on drums, is looking to enter the chart at Number 5.



Also potentially gaining their first Top 10 entry next Friday is Scouse rapper Hazey, who has been on the rise for weeks with his viral single Packs & Potions. It’s set to hit a new peak of Number 8.



Outside the Top 10, several new entries are also looking to impact the chart. Nicki Minaj has returned with Do We Have A Problem? featuring Lil Baby, which is on track to debut at Number 16. It would be Nicki’s 39th UK Top 40 entry, and Lil Baby’s 7th.



Rising Canadian pop star Tate McRae broke out in 2020 with the Top 10 single You Broke Me First, and now she’s back and looking to debut in the Top 20 with her angsty new single She’s All I Wanna Be. Produced by Adele hitmaker Greg Kurstin, the track is looking to enter at Number 17 on Friday, it would be Tate’s 2nd UK Top 40 entry.



And finally, Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Black Summer could become their 22nd Top 40 hit, it’s on track to debut at Number 19 – their highest-charting single since 2006.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.