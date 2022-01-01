NEWS Liam Gallagher: 'It's nice to let someone else do the talking and I’ll do the drinking' Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher was interviewed on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X speaking about ditching cigarettes and dairy in favour of jasmine tea on gig days now he’s turning 50, an update on wedding and 50th birthday party plans

and Liam weighs in on partygate, branding Boris “ridiculous”.



LG: Liam Gallagher

CM: Chris Moyles

DB: Dominic Byrne



Liam ditches cigarettes and dairy in favour of jasmine tea on gig days now he’s turning 50



LG: As I'm getting older - I know it doesn’t sound very rock'n'roll and all that but as you get older - I'm nearly 50, I’m 50 this year - when I'm singing, there's no smoking, and I don't drink dairy on the day, you know what I mean? So I just have like jasmine teas and that so it's good for the throat, and then obviously when that's done, then I go back to how I am. It’s got to be done when you’re older, you don’t do that when you’re 20, but when you get older…

[…]

But to all them young 20 year old rock-stars, just ignore what I'm saying. They don’t need to be worrying about it, but when you get to 50, if you’ve still got a career going on, you'll be doing your little bits and bobs.



CM: Are you still going running?



LG: Not I’m not running any more, walking, man. No I can’t run, me hips are mashed up. Walking, lots of walking.





Liam gives update on wedding plans



CM: Wedding still on? Have you planned…



LG: Still on, still happening but we’re sort of just waiting for all this to sort of get out the way so we can do it properly.





Liam weighs in on partygate: Boris is “a bit ridiculous ain’t he?”



CM: What’s your views on Boris Johnson, if you have any?



LG: [sighs] The same as everyone else’s I think. Bit ridiculous, ain’t he, know what I mean? And he should never be in power and running this country, but they’re all as bad as each other, so my vibe is just get rid of ‘em all.



CM: Fair dos…



Liam discusses whether Noel’s had Botox or cosmetic surgery



CM: We were watching some old footage earlier of Knebworth, and Dom said to me “do you reckon Noel’s had a nose job?”



DB: Do you know what, we were just looking at Knebworth, because back in the day, Noel’s nose now isn’t the same as Noel’s nose now.



LG: There's a lot of things that isn't the same with Noel.



DB: Oh really? Okay. He just looked completely different.



LG: Yeah. He probably has. You know what he's like, he's running with that kind of crew, ain’t he? The people that are not happy with themselves, so they have to keep changing, you know what I mean? That’s what they do, all that lot, ain’t it? The Botox crew and all that, he’s probably had a bit of that, but listen, each to their own. If he has, he has.





Liam says 80% of his new album is “a bit peculiar”



CM: It [Everything’s Electric] is a great tune, man.



LG: It keeps the doors open to what’s next, know what I mean?



CM: I haven't heard anything [else] yet.



LG: Some of it's odd man. I'd say 80% of the record’s a bit peculiar, but still good. And 20% of it's kind of classic like this. But we've gone a bit… we're going a bit odd with it, which is good. You know what I mean? I still sound normal and mega and all that. But you know, if you're going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times, because if people don't dig it, just blame it on COVID innit? And then we’ll go back to the normal stuff on the next record.





Liam reveals 50th birthday plans



CM: Are you gonna have a big birthday do this year?



LG: Yeah I’m 50 this year.



CM: Are you gonna have a big party?



LG: I am mate, if I'm still… Yeah, one day at a time, but without a doubt, man. I didn't really do much for me 40th, I went for some food and that and now apparently, you know, these days everyone celebrates it for a month, don't they? It’s just been Debbie’s, we just went to Mustique for Debbie's 40th, and there was seven days out there on a bender and it was like something out the 90s, so I'm still recovering from that. On my 50th, without a doubt, I'll be definitely having a do.





Liam says he’s “scared” of Dancing on Ice



CM: Have you seen Bez on Dancing on Ice?



LG: I’ve seen bits, I haven’t watched it properly yet. I’m too scared of that and all. I’m a bit of a soft lad mate. No I haven’t seen it, I've seen clips like, with his melon hat on and that.



DB: He's a natural. He's a natural on ice.



LG: I bet he is.





Liam says he prefers being in a band and that he’d be up for featuring in a Traveling Wilburys-type supergroup



LG: I'm still finding it a bit peculiar to be fair, man, all this solo stuff. I much prefer to be in a band and doing all that. But it comes a close second, and I do appreciate people buying into it and all that, but you know, the music must be good. So it is what it is, you know, I mean, but it is good.



DB: Which bits do you find the most weird?



LG: Just being on your own, like this, do you know what I mean? I’d much prefer to have the lads with me, you know what I mean, or whoever it was. It's, like, just having the craic. I mean, I like to talk as well, but it's nice to let someone else do the talking and I’ll do the drinking while they’re doing the talking.



CM: Would you ever do - if it was the right people - would you ever do supergroup type stuff? Traveling Wilburys type stuff? I'm talking, like, it would have to be an amazing line-up.



LG: Yeah, I mean I would. I'd love to man, without a doubt, but everyone would have to leave their egos at the door, you know what I mean? But I’d definitely do that. There's a lot of good musicians that are sort of sitting on the fence, not on the fence, sitting on the shelf at the moment and not doing a lot, you know what I mean? Ie John Squire. He’s a great guitarist. There's Nick McCabe. You know, I'm sure they're doing things in their own way and all that but yeah, there's lots of great musicians out there that should be doing more music.



