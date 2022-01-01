NEWS Liam Gallagher: 'I'm blown away by playing Knebworth, man. I know I'll deliver' Newsdesk Share with :





Ahead of his BRIT’s performance on Tuesday night Liam Gallagher joined Dave Berry on the Absolute Radio Breakfast show to chat about his new single Everything’s Electric, his predictions for The BRIT Awards and whether he is really after that nod from the Queen.



The Manchester musician was on fine form as he revealed to Dave how his new song, which is co-written by Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl came about. “There was always talk about Dave doing something, or maybe on the last one, but it didn't happen … We had been recording for about two months, on and off. So, all the songs are ready, I'm off down to the pub. I get a phone call going, "Look, can you go back in the studio, Dave's got a song for you with Greg Kurstin. Give it a listen. If you like it, put a vocal down and maybe see if it goes on the album." Anyway, so I listen to it. I had to sack going to the pub, went in, whacked the vocal down, sent it back to him. He sent it back with a few notes and that and there we have it.”



The singer also revealed whilst chatting to Absolute Radio that although his tweets may say otherwise, he doesn’t actually want to be on the New Year’s Honours list. “I don't want one, I don't want any of that gear.” said Liam “I just sort of think it's funny. I mean, as soon as I tweet it, I'm on the deck laughing because I know there's people out there going, "Who does he think he is? As if! As if the Queen's going to give him, the little--" You know what I mean? So, you're just riling people up, aren't you on Christmas, on New Year's Day, January 1st, or whatever it is.”



Whilst talking about awards Breakfast Presenter Dave Berry also asked Liam to give his predictions ahead of The BRIT’s on Tuesday with the six times BRIT Award winner opting for Sam Fender as his choice for both Artist of the Year and Best Rock/Alternative Act. “For me I’d have Sam Fender. I don't know much about it and that. He's done a gig and all that tackle but, you know, he's got a guitar and he writes his tunes and all that and it seems to be people are digging it. He's more where I'm at.” commented Liam.



You can listen to the Dave Berry Breakfast Show Monday to Friday from 6am and Liam’s interview on Tuesday 8th February.

Further select quotes from Liam Gallagher can be found below:



On his recent purchase of an Oculus Quest 2 VR



“I nearly had an accident with that the other night. Worse than the helicopter, man. So, I'm in The Simpsons thing, you're in The Simpsons shop selling people food and stuff and all of a sudden, I've got right into it and there's a counter and I've lent on the counter to have a little chat with a dude, and I've stacked it. Nearly smashed my face in again on the island. Gene's grabbed me. I've ended up in the fridge. It's no good ... I've had to pack it in man.”



On playing Knebworth this year



“Obviously, when you're young and we did it with Oasis, I was 20-something, or whatever, and you know, you are sitting there thinking, oh we should have played there for a week because you think you are great, and you are the best thing since sliced bread. At 50, doing it around my 50th is something to be, like, I'm blown away by it, man. But I know I'll deliver, I ain't gonna thank God for it and all that. You know what I mean?”



