Kanye West buys Birkin bags for Julia Fox's birthday party guests

Kanye West reportedly spared no expense at his girlfriend Julia Fox's recent birthday party.



For the actress' 32nd birthday, the Donda hitmaker reportedly gifted guests with Hermès Birkin bags on arrival, which start at $10,000 (£7,300) apiece. Video footage from the celebration posted on Instagram shows Fox and four friends holding the designer bags.



According to Page Six, the couple celebrated Fox's birthday on Wednesday with close friends, including playwright Jeremy O. Harris, at the restaurant Lucien in New York City.



"Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album (Donda 2)," a source told the publication. "He was all smiles. Her friends were also there, it was a big group."



The fashion-forward bags are not the first time the 44-year-old rapper has spoiled his new girlfriend. On their second date, West gifted her with a rack of clothes from the brand Diesel.



"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," the Uncut Gems actress wrote about the date in Interview Magazine. "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"