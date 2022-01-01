NEWS Disney’s Encanto scoops third week on top and makes chart history Newsdesk Share with :





We Don’t Talk About Bruno continues its domination of the UK’s Official Singles Chart, settling in for a third consecutive week at Number 1.



Kicking away competition from Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (2) and Gayle’s abcdefu (3), Bruno is now the longest-running Number 1 of 2022 so far.



Just a few weeks after becoming the first original Disney song to hit Number 1, the cast of Encanto have also smashed another record-breaking Official UK Chart feat.



Encanto is now the first film soundtrack in UK chart history to chart three songs in the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart at the same time. As well as Bruno in the top spot, Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure holds steady at Number 4, while The Family Madrigal rises four spots to Number 7.



Elsewhere in the Top 10 today, Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s Where Are You Now is still on the rise, up two to a new peak of Number 5, as D-Block Europe and Central Cee jump two places to Number 6 with Overseas. It’s a new peak for the track, as well as D-Block Europe’s highest-charting single to date.



Irish DJ duo Belters Only also gain their first Top 10 single with Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy vaulting four to Number 9, and at Number 10, Australian DJ Luude is another act securing their first-ever UK Top 10 entry with Down Under. The track features vocals from Men At Work’s Colin Hay, who reached Number 1 in the UK with the original version of the song in 1983. It becomes Hay’s second UK Top 10 single.



Rising up three spots to Number 15, scouse rapper Hazey continues his climb on the Official Singles Chart with viral track Packs & Potions reaching a new peak.



Further down, Central Cee’s Cold Shoulder is this week’s highest new entry, debuting at Number 25 and marking his ninth Top 40 hit.



Tiesto and Ava Max continue to climb with dance banger The Motto, up seven to a new peak of Number 26, while Years & Years and Galantis’ Sweet Talker benefits from Olly Alexander’s second UK Number 1 album last week, jumping two to a new peak of Number 28.



Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s new collaboration Beg For You enters at Number 29. Sampling September’s 00s dance-classic Cry For You, it’s Charli’s 12th Top 40 entry, and Rina’s first.



Finally, George Ezra kickstarts 2022 with a bang; his new single Anyone For You, the first taste of his third album The Gold Rush Kid, debuts at Number 32 to become his 8th Top 40 hit.