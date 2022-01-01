NEWS Jethro Tull land their first Top 10 album in 50 years Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Blackpool's Jethro Tull who land their first Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart in 50 years today, entering at Number 9 with their 22nd studio album The Zealot Gene. Their last Top 10 appearance was 1972’s Living In The Past.



Don Brocotopped the chart with their first ever Official Albums Chart Number 1 with Amazing Things, beating off stiff competition from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM.



Meanwhile, Liverpudlian folk singer Jamie Webster was the most-downloaded album in the UK this week; making him Number 1 on the Official Album Downloads Chart with his second studio album Moments (3).



A non-mover at Number 4, Ed Sheeran’s BRIT Awards Mastercard Album of the Year-nominated = (Equals) was the UK’s most-streamed album of the week. Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels are a new entry at Number 7 with See Through Blue, their first Top 40 album.



Little Mix’s Between Us climbs back into the Top 10 this week at Number 8 following the announcement of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s solo deal with Warner Records, while last week’s Number 1 – Years & Years’ Night Call – remains in the Top 10 for a second week at Number 10.

Harry Styles’ second album Fine Line rebounds 13 places to Number 12 following his 28th Birthday earlier in the week (February 4).



Further down, Paul Draper’s Cult Leader Tactics (22) becomes his second Top 40 solo album in the UK (and seventh including his albums as part of Mansun), and Eels’ 14th studio album Extreme Witchcraft (37) becomes their 16th Top 40 collection.



Finally, Scottish duo Saint Phnx debut at Number 39 with their debut major label EP Happy Place.