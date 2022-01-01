Don Broco score first Number 1 album with 'Amazing Things'

Don Broco have scored their first ever Official Albums Chart Number 1 with Amazing Things, beating off stiff competition from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM.Following Dawn FM’s release on physical formats, the gap closed on the midweek leaders in the latter half of the week - but Amazing Things, the Bedford-born band’s fourth studio album, held out and clinched victory by just under 1,500 copies. Don Broco achieved their Number 1 album with 98% physical sales, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart.Don Broco have enjoyed three UK Top 40 albums prior to today, including two Top 10s, with 2012’s Priorities (25), 2015’s Automatic (6) and 2018’s Technology (5)Celebrating their Official Albums Chart Number 1, Don Broco tell OfficialCharts.com:“Wow, our first ever Official Charts UK Number 1 album! Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week; we honestly couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for you guys!”They added: “After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number 1 Album award means so much.”Meanwhile, Liverpudlian folk singer Jamie Webster was the most-downloaded album in the UK this week; making him Number 1 on the Official Album Downloads Chart with his second studio album Moments (3).A non-mover at Number 4, Ed Sheeran’s BRIT Awards Mastercard Album of the Year-nominated = (Equals) was the UK’s most-streamed album of the week. Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels are a new entry at Number 7 with See Through Blue, their first Top 40 album.Congratulations to Blackpool's Jethro Tull who land their first Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart in 50 years today, entering at Number 9 with their 22nd studio album The Zealot Gene. Their last Top 10 appearance was 1972’s Living In The Past. See where all Jethro Tull’s albums charted.Little Mix’s Between Us climbs back into the Top 10 this week at Number 8 following the announcement of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s solo deal with Warner Records, while last week’s Number 1 – Years & Years’ Night Call – remains in the Top 10 for a second week at Number 10.Harry Styles’ second album Fine Line rebounds 13 places to Number 12 following his 28th Birthday earlier in the week (February 4).Further down, Paul Draper’s Cult Leader Tactics (22) becomes his second Top 40 solo album in the UK (and seventh including his albums as part of Mansun), and Eels’ 14th studio album Extreme Witchcraft (37) becomes their 16th Top 40 collection.Finally, Scottish duo Saint Phnx debut at Number 39 with their debut major label EP Happy Place.Buy Don Broco live dates below.