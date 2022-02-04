Liam Gallagher: 'The BRIT Awards need a bit of me' to represent rock music

Liam Gallagher thinks the BRIT Awards needs someone like him in the lineup.

The former Oasis frontman will be playing at the prestigious ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 8 - alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele - and he's happy to be on the bill "representing" rock music.

Appearing on Friday's edition (04.02.22) of 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X, he said: "I think I still do the job, man.

"I think the BRIT Awards needs a bit of me, and I think there's people out there that like this kind of music... I'll be there, representing."

Liam is releasing his new record 'C'mon You Know' in May, and he admitted the majority of the LP is "a bit peculiar".

He explained: "Some of it's odd, man. I'd say 80% of the record's a bit peculiar, but still good.

"And 20% of it's kind of classic like this. But we've gone a bit... we're going a bit odd with it, which is good. You know what I mean? I still sound normal and mega and all that.

"But you know, if you're going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times, because if people don't dig it, just blame it on COVID, innit? And then we'll go back to the normal stuff on the next record."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is also finding it strange being a solo artist rather than part of a band, and he'd "love" to be part of a supergroup in the vein of the Traveling Wilburys, which featured Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.

He said: "I'd love to man, without a doubt, but everyone would have to leave their egos at the door, you know what I mean? But I'd definitely do that.

"There's a lot of good musicians that are sort of sitting on the fence, not on the fence, sitting on the shelf at the moment and not doing a lot, you know what I mean? I.E. John Squire. He's a great guitarist. There's Nick McCabe.

"You know, I'm sure they're doing things in their own way and all that but yeah, there's lots of great musicians out there that should be doing more music."

On Friday (04.02.22), Liam dropped new single 'Everything's Electric', which was co-written with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track.

And Liam turned to studio wizard Greg Kurstin for the production, having collaborated on his first two solo records - 2017's 'As You

Were' and 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.' - while Kurstin also worked with Grohl and his band on 2021 LP 'Medicine at Midnight' and 2017's 'Concrete and Gold'.