Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney welcome second child

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have welcomed a baby girl.

In an announcement shared via E! News, the 38-year-old singer and the Black Keys drummer confirmed that they welcomed a baby girl, Willie Jacquet Carney, on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl," the couple shared in a statement. "She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name."

They also shared an image of Willie with the publication. In the snap, the newborn can be seen sleeping while swaddled in a blanket with a striped turban wrapped around her head.

Branch and Carney, who married in 2019, welcomed their first child, Rhys James Carney, in August 2018. Branch also has a 16-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle Landau, from her previous marriage to Teddy Landau.

The Everywhere hitmaker announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, writing, "Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"

Branch suffered a miscarriage in December 2020.