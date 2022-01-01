Rita Ora signs record deal with BMG

Rita Ora has signed a new record deal which will let her own her master recordings.

In a post on Instagram, the 31-year-old singer revealed that she had left Atlantic Records and signed a new deal with BMG.

"I'm THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!! I couldn't be happier that they will be my label family moving forward. Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it's so empowering to know that I will own all my master recordings that I make from now on," she captioned a series of black and white portraits.

The Let You Love Me hitmaker wrote that she is "so motivated" to work with a company that is "dynamic, creative, forward-thinking (and) global."

"I want to say a big THANK-YOU to the wonderful team at Atlantic Records, as I'm so proud of our incredible journey together and will never forget the day when we set the UK chart record for the most Top 10 singles by a British female artist," she continued.

Before signing with Atlantic, the singer sued to be released from her contract with Jay-Z's label Roc Nation. She argued that she was being "orphaned" by the company as they turned their focus toward other projects, such as the music streaming service Tidal. The lawsuit was settled in 2016.

"I am extremely grateful to get to do what I love, for all the special people I've been fortunate enough to work with and for my fans who are EVERYTHING to me - I do this all for you!" she concluded her post. "I am beyond excited about the new music I've been working on and can't wait to share it with you all."