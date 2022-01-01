Crosby, Stills & Nash remove music from Spotify

Crosby, Stills & Nash have announced they will remove their music from Spotify.



The disbanded folk group has become the latest act to leave the streaming service in support of their former bandmate Neil Young, who announced he would be pulling his music due to the company's alleged lack of action on Covid-19 misinformation.



Young took particular aim at the platform's biggest podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which had been condemned by medical professionals for pushing vaccine scepticism.



"We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast," the group wrote in a statement shared via David Crosby on social media.



"While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences," the statement continued. "Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don't want our music - or the music we made together - to be on the same platform."



Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash asked their label to remove both their group and solo recordings from Spotify, according to Billboard.



Since Young's announcement, the company has pledged to do more to warn listeners about unverified or discredited information, including adding content disclaimers to podcast episodes about the virus.



Joni Mitchell, India.Arie and guitarist Nils Lofgren have also followed Young's lead and pulled their music from the platform.