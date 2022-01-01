Maluma forgot lyrics while singing duet with Jennifer Lopez for Marry Me

Maluma has confessed he forgot the lyrics while performing a song with Jennifer Lopez for a key scene in Marry Me.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the Colombian singer-songwriter revealed that he experienced a blank moment while singing a duet with the superstar for the upcoming film at Madison Square Garden in New York City back in late 2019.

"It was nice, I was performing with Jennifer. She came (in) like a queen and I just wanted to hug her. But we had a teleprompter because I didn't know the lyrics for the song. Then, I started singing and I forgot the lyrics and I saw the teleprompter went off," he recalled. "So, it was in Madison Square Garden, one of the most important concerts of my career. But Jennifer, she helped me, man. She got me back. At the end of the day, no one realised it."

Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman, is set to be released on 11 February.