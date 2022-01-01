Janet Jackson feared fans would find documentary 'boring'

Janet Jackson was worried fans would find the stories about her life in her new documentary "so boring".



The self-titled four-part series, in which the All for You hitmaker reflects on her childhood, relationship with late brother Michael Jackson, and the 2004 Super Bowl controversy, aired in the U.S. last weekend.



But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Janet confessed she wasn't sure whether her dedicated fans would connect with the content.



"It was definitely therapeutic. It was difficult at times to talk about, but it definitely was therapeutic. It took five years to make. I was just really so, so worried that people would find it boring, to be quite honest with you," she said. "My favourite episode is the first because it talks about my brothers and going back to that time period and my family. That's the episode I enjoyed. Everything related to myself, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they're going to think this is so boring.'"



Janet went on to thank her dedicated fans for tuning in, with reports stating the documentary garnered more than 15 million viewers.



"I'm very thankful that so many people watched it and enjoyed it," the 55-year-old added. "It was all such a surprise to me. I was not expecting any of it. With the documentary, I was just hoping everyone would enjoy it... It's been almost 50 years that I've been doing this. I thought it would be best to tell my story, if I can, as opposed to having someone else tell it for me."