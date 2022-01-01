Selena Gomez calls 2018 Met Gala fake tan fail a 'memorable disaster'

Selena Gomez considers her 2018 Met Gala look to be a "memorable disaster".

During an interview with Glamour U.K., the actress/singer was asked what she considers her most "memorable beauty disaster", and she pointed to her appearance at the fashion event, which was inspired by the Heavenly Bodies theme.

"While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker," the Only Murders in the Building star recalled.

Gomez, who recently extended her Rare Beauty make-up line to the U.K., said that when she looked in the mirror she looked "completely orange".

"Here I am at this prestigious event - my first thought was - 'I have to get out of here!'" she joked.

Gomez was also asked about what beauty advice she would give to her younger self.

"I'd tell her that make-up is something to have fun with, but not something you need," the 29-year-old replied. "I used to think I needed to wear make-up to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I've gotten older."