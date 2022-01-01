Slash once dressed up in mum's clothes to get into Los Angeles bar

Slash has recalled how he once dressed up in his mother's clothes to get into a Los Angeles bar.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the rocker reminisced about how he and his Guns N' Roses bandmate Steven Adler used to sneak into clubs in Hollywood using fake IDs when they were teenagers.

"One time I went to The Rainbow with Steve Adler, who was my partner in crime back when we were 14 or 15 years old," he recounted. "We went in and I showed my ID and Steve showed his ID, which I had done for him too, and they let Steve in and they wouldn't let me in. I was just crushed."

Realising it was ladies' night at the bar, Slash, real name Saul Hudson, went home to "put on a bunch of make-up" and "put on some of my mom's clothes".

"I was really drunk, you have to understand... I went back up there - it was ladies' night - so, I went back and I got in. But the whole thing of it for me was that I was going to go in and pick up on Steven because Steven would screw anything and I thought it would be really funny. I got in and started to realise Steven's not here, he's gone," the 56-year-old sighed. "And this whole black cloud of reality came down. I felt the most vulnerable I'd ever felt. Still to this day, I've never felt like that. And then, having to leave and walk down Sunset Boulevard in a dress back to my car... the novelty was done!"