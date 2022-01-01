Rihanna shares sweet photo of baby bump

Rihanna has blessed fans with a sweet photo of her baby bump.



Earlier this week, the Umbrella hitmaker revealed her pregnancy by showcasing her growing belly while posing alongside her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky for photographers in Harlem, New York.



And on Wednesday, Rihanna took to Instagram to post a close-up shot of her bump, with the snap showing her standing in a bathroom and wearing a football jersey and matching orange gloves.



"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she wrote in the caption.



The couple, who have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, were first linked in early 2020. Last year, the Sundress hitmaker told GQ magazine that the 33-year-old was "the one".



Rihanna previously shut down speculation that she was pregnant in November after a Twitter user asked to attend her baby shower.



She replied, "Ha! Stop! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit lol (laugh out loud)."