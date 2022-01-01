Britney Spears thanks lawyer for turning her 'life around'

Britney Spears has thanked her attorney Mathew Rosengart for turning her life around.



The 40-year-old pop star posted a photo with her lawyer, who helped her terminate her 13-year conservatorship in November, on Instagram on Wednesday.



"This man has turned my life around," the Gimme More hitmaker captioned a photo of the two posing at a seaside restaurant, where they "accidentally" wore matching pink outfits.



Spears teased that she has "so many exciting projects ahead" thanks to Rosengart, who joined her team in July last year shortly after she delivered a powerful court testimony about her experience under the allegedly highly restrictive legal arrangement.



"Thank you for being so kind and respectful of me always," she continued, adding a row of rose emojis. "Pssss Mathew Rosengart ... I simply adore you !!!!"



The Grammy winner's fiance, Sam Asghari, celebrated the pair in the comments, calling them the "dream team".



Iggy Azalea, who has been a vocal supporter of Spears throughout the Free Britney movement, commented, "So glad you guys found each other Brit!"



Rosengart also helped Spears fight to get her father Jamie removed as her conservator before the arrangement was dissolved altogether in November. He is still working with the singer to fight Jamie's attempt to get his daughter to cover his legal fees.