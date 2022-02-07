Kacey Musgraves, McFly and The Human League join Hampton Court Palace Festival bill

Kacey Musgraves, McFly and The Human League have joined the bill for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022.



The country-pop star, 'Obviously' hitmakers and synth-pop legends will take to the stage as part of a star-studded line-up at the summer concert series in Surrey this June, joining George Benson, Crowded House, Elbow and Jack Savoretti.



McFly will take to the historical landmark's intimate auditorium at the Base Court, set against the background of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace, on June 15.



Grammy-winner Kacey is confirmed for June 22, with the 'Don't You Want Me' hitmakers performing the following day.



Elbow will play the open-air extravaganza on June 11, soul and jazz legend George plays June 16, Jack on June 17, and Crowded House on June 25.



Lionel Richie was due to play two consecutive nights on June 8 and June 9.



However, the 'Hello hitmaker has just cancelled all of his European and UK tour dates.



The 72-year-old music legend has been forced to pull out of his planned performances across the pond this year, due to the "impact" of COVID-19.



In a Twitter statement, he said: “As COVID and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.



“The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely.”



The 'Dancing on the Ceiling' hitmaker was due to co-headline IOW with Lewis Capaldi on June 17.



However, a post on the festival's page read: "Unfortunately, Lionel Richie will no longer be playing at cinch presents the Isle of Wight Festival 2022. Watch this space for more info soon. We can’t wait to see you all this summer!"



It's not known if he will be replaced or whether the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker will be the sole headliner that night.



The 'Hello tour dates affected also include Lionel's Eden Sessions gig at the Eden Project in Cornwall planned for June 14.



The rescheduled run was intended for 2020 but, like most tours, was delayed owing to the pandemic.



Tickets for the newly added dates of Hampton Court Palace Festival go on sale on Monday (07.02.22) at 10 am at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.







Hampton Court Palace Festival dates:







Saturday 11th June - Elbow



Wednesday 15th June - McFly



Thursday 16th June - George Benson



Friday 17th June - Jack Savoretti



Wednesday 22nd June - Kasey Musgraves



Thursday 23rd June - The Human League



Saturday 25th June - Crowded House