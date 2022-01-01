Megan Thee Stallion wants to collaborate with Rihanna and Adele

Megan Thee Stallion has set her sights on collaborating with Rihanna and Adele.



In an interview with People, the rapper talked about her "dream" artist partnerships, having scored two Grammy Awards for the remix of Savage with Beyoncé.



"Because I've manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal," the 26-year-old admitted. "Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab."



The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker was also asked about a video that went viral on TikTok recently that remixed her song Body with Adele's 2015 hit, Water Under the Bridge.



"Oh my God. Yes. I've seen it!" she replied. "If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there, I'm here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!"