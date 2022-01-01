Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs a solo deal with Warner

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a solo deal with Warner Records.

The 30-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as a member of girl group Little Mix when they won 'The X Factor' in 2011 - has joined the record label which is also home to the likes of Dua Lipa, Saweetie and Ed Sheeran.

An announcement on the official Warner Records UK Twitter account stated: “Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! Sign up to her mailing list to hear about exciting news first!"

News of Leigh-Anne's deal comes just days after former bandmate Jesy - who quit the group in December 2020 - also teased fans that new music is on the way following the release of her debut single 'Boyz', which featured Nicki Minaj.

Jesy wrote on Instagram: "Just a message to say I love you all so, so much and I cannot wait to be able to show what I've been working on."

Leigh-Anne's new deal also comes just two months after Little Mix - which also consists of Jade Thirlwall, 29 and Perrie Edwards, 28 - announced they are to take a break following their forthcoming tour, but reassured fans that they were "not splitting up".

The statement read: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x"