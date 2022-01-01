Ed Sheeran's label signee Maisie Peters to join him on tour

Maisie Peters has been announced as Ed Sheeran's support act on his upcoming '+ - = ÷ x Tour’.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter signed to the flame-haired megastar's Gingerbread Man Records last summer, and she is set to join her boss on his mammoth jaunt across Europe and the UK, playing every date except Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt.

She said: “It’s a dream to get to support Ed on this tour. Playing venues like these with an artist like Ed is something beyond the realm of anything I ever thought possible, and I’m so excited to be going out on tour with him this summer.”

The 'Mathematics Tour' kicks off at Dublin's legendary Croke Park on April 23, includes five nights at London's Wembley Stadium, and concludes with two consecutive shows at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria.

Maisie released her debut album 'You Signed Up For This' via the 'Perfect' hitmaker's label in August.

What's more, Ed co-wrote her single ‘Psycho’ with Steve Mac.

Upon inking the deal, Maisie said: “Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true. I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13 year olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so, it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21 year old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.

"I’m so excited to announce ‘You Signed Up For This’, it really is my (albeit not hugely long) life’s work and my proudest achievement; it is my favourite album maybe ever and whilst I may be biased, I really hope it goes into the world and becomes lots of other people’s favourite too.

It all means the world and is my world and there is nothing I would rather do.”

Ed added: “Excited to announce that I’ve signed the wonderful Maisie Peters to Gingerbread Man Records. She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions. We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album x."

Maisie followed in the footsteps of Jamie Lawson and Foy Vance in signing to Gingerbread.

Tickets are on sale now via edsheeran.com, where the full tour dates can be found.