Brandy 'placed a lot of blame' on others for Whitney Houston's death

Brandy has opened up about her grieving process following Whitney Houston's death.

In the forward of the new book, Didn't We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston by Gerrick Kennedy, the singer shared that she struggled to process the iconic singer's death.

Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

"It's natural for people to want to place blame. I placed a lot of blame on a lot of people too, when it came to Whitney," the Missing You singer admitted, according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. "We loved her so much and needed something or someone to attach blame to because it was so hard to accept that she was gone."

The actress, who starred alongside Houston in 1997's Cinderella, asserted that fans do not "have the right to speak on anything that she had to go through," and that "no one knows what she was running from".

"No one knows what she was trying to overcome," she continued. "No one knows the costs that came with being Whitney Houston. That level of fame, that level of expectation, that level of pressure."